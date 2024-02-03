Gundogan leads 10-man Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Alaves. Vitor Roque scores before being sent off

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has set up Robert Lewandowski and scored a goal of his own to lead 10-man Barcelona to a 3-1 win at Alaves in the Spanish league. Substitute Vitor Roque scored Barcelona’s third goal before he was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up two quick yellow cards. Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 22nd. Gundogan added a second goal in the 49th. Alaves striker Samuel Omorodion pulled one back before Roque ensured the win in the 63rd.

