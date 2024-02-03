Gundogan leads 10-man Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Alaves. Girona’s draw leaves it in second place

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has set up Robert Lewandowski and scored a goal of his own to lead 10-man Barcelona to a 3-1 win at Alaves in the Spanish league. Substitute Vitor Roque scored Barcelona’s third goal before he was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up two quick yellow cards. Second-place Girona missed the chance to retake the lead after being held scoreless at home by Real Sociedad. Girona is one point behind Real Madrid which hosts fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Barcelona is third.

