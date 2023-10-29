Gundogan calls for more ‘frustration’ from Barça players after loss to Madrid. Tchouaméni injured

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is facing criticism from one of its own players following the loss to Real Madrid in the first “clasico” of the season in the Spanish league. Veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he wanted to see more “frustration” and “anger” from his teammates. He says he expected to see more emotion from them in the locker room after the home loss. Madrid’s celebrations have been dented by the club’s announcement on Sunday that midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni fractured his left foot during the 2-1 win against the Catalan rival on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.