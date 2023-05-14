Gundogan and Haaland score as Man City beats Everton 3-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City’s seemingly relentless march toward the Premier League title has continued with a 3-0 win against Everton. Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and another from Erling Haaland secured the points at Goodison Park and stretched City’s unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions. It was an 11th straight win in the league. That run has seen the defending champions overhaul long-time leader Arsenal and put Pep Guardiola on the brink of his third successive league title and a fifth in six seasons. Defeat for Everton leaves the Merseyside club in a desperate fight for survival as it sits just one point above the relegation zone.

