Gun Song wins the Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico, beating Corposo by 3 1/4 lengths

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gun Song has won the Black-Eyed Susan, finishing comfortably ahead of Corposo and Call Another Play over 1 1/8 miles at Pimlico Race Course. Longshot Jeanne Marie showed early speed and was still challenging for the lead around the second turn, but after she finally weakened, nobody else provided much of a challenge for Gun Song. With John Velazquez aboard, she won by 3 1/4 lengths in the race for 3-year-old fillies that takes place the day before the Preakness Stakes. Gun Song, trained by Mark Hennig, paid $6.60, $3.80 and $2.80.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.