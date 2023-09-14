Gulfstream reveals 2023-24 meet schedule. The Pegasus on Jan. 27 is among the highlights

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational will return to Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27. The track made the announcement Thursday as part of the unveiling of its 2023-24 Championship Meet schedule. The meet starts Dec. 1 and ends March 31, with 68 stakes races worth nearly $15 million. The Pegasus is typically the third-richest race in U.S. racing. It is topped by only the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic and $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf. The Kentucky Derby also features a $3 million purse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.