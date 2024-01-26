Gulfstream Park owner set for glitzy Pegasus day, with more on tap at Santa Anita this fall

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert experiences things like post times, post positions and post parades on a daily basis. And sometimes, he even sees rapper Post Malone. Such is the charm of the Pegasus World Cup. It’s an event like none other at Gulfstream Park, with a red carpet-type entrance for celebrities, Baccarat crystal trophies, top tickets going for more than $1,500 apiece and post-race big-name concerts. And soon, Pegasus will have a sister event. Gulfstream officials said Friday that the inaugural California Crown, a Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds, will debut at Santa Anita on Sept. 28.

