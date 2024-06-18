Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkey in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Arda Guler has enhanced his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young stars by curling home a brilliant second-half goal to help Turkey to a 3-1 win over tournament debutant Georgia at the European Championship. The 19-year-old forward brought a strong end to his first season at Real Madrid to the Euros. He cut in from the right and bent a fierce shot into the top corner in the 65th minute to regain the lead for Turkey at 2-1 in a Group F match played in a febrile atmosphere in Dortmund. This was a nation-stopping moment for Georgia. The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people is making its debut in an international soccer tournament amid protests and political turmoil back home.

