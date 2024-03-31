Gujarat Titans dispatch Sunrisers Hyderabad to move into IPL top four. First win for Delhi Capitals

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — A clinical batting performance from the Gujarat Titans’ middle order helped it register a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and move into the top four of the Indian Premier League. Impact substitute Sai Sudharsan scored 45 off 36 balls while David Miller contributed 44 not out off 27 balls, as Gujarat finished with 168-3 in 19.1 overs. The Sunrisers were restricted to 162-8 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals later beat table-topping Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at Visakhapatnam.

