Guirassy’s late goal earns Dortmund a Bundesliga win before Real Madrid test in Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy has scored late for Borussia Dortmund to beat promoted St. Pauli 2-1 in the Bundesliga. It eases some pressure on the club before it faces Real Madrid. Substitute Jamie Gittens invigorated Dortmund’s attack, beating a defender and crossing for Guirassy to head the winner in the 83rd minute. It came just five minutes after Eric Smith had equalized with a thunderous strike for the visitors. Dortmund next visits Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The two teams met in last season’s Champions League final, which Madrid won 2-0. Dortmund was under pressure after losing 2-1 to Union Berlin before the international break.

