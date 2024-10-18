Guirassy’s late goal earns Dortmund a Bundesliga win before Real Madrid test in Champions League

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Serhou Yadaly Guirassy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and St. Pauli at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy has scored late for Borussia Dortmund to beat promoted St. Pauli 2-1 in the Bundesliga. It eases some pressure on the club before it faces Real Madrid. Substitute Jamie Gittens invigorated Dortmund’s attack, beating a defender and crossing for Guirassy to head the winner in the 83rd minute. It came just five minutes after Eric Smith had equalized with a thunderous strike for the visitors. Dortmund next visits Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The two teams met in last season’s Champions League final, which Madrid won 2-0. Dortmund was under pressure after losing 2-1 to Union Berlin before the international break.

