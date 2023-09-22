Guirassy scores twice to reach 10 goals in 5 games as Stuttgart beats Darmstadt 3-1 in Bundesliga

Serhou Guirassy has continued his red-hot scoring form with two goals and an assist as Stuttgart beat Darmstadt 3-1 to provisionally move into first place in the Bundesliga. Guirassy took his tally to 10 league goals in five games as Stuttgart staged a comeback after falling behind to an own goal by defender Dan Zagadou. The striker first set up Enzo Millot for the equalizer and then gave his team the lead when he swiveled in the area and smashed a hard shot into the net. Guirassy added a cheeky lob over goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen to seal the win in the second minute of added time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.