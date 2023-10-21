Guirassy keeps scoring for Stuttgart. Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen remains top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy has scored again to help Stuttgart to a 3-0 win at Union Berlin while Bayer Leverkusen remained top with a 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg. Guirassy took his tally to 14 goals in eight games by converting Stuttgart’s first chance in the 16th minute. But the Guinea forward had to go off injured in the 30th. Stuttgart says it was a left hamstring problem. Silas Katompa Mvumpa doubled the lead in the 81st and Deniz Undav scored with a header in the 88th. It stretches Union’s losing run across all competitions to eight games. Loïs Openda scored twice as Leipzig won 3-1 at promoted Darmstadt, Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 at Hoffenheim, and Freiburg defeated Bochum 2-1. Mainz is hosting Bayern Munich later.

