Guinea advances to quarterfinals at Africa Cup with late goal to beat 10-man Equatorial Guinea

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mohamed Bayo has scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over 10-man Equatorial Guinea. The game was heading for extra time when Ibrahim Diakité crossed for Boya to finally break the deadlock with a header inside the near post. Tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty for Equatorial Guinea in the 69th. Equatoguinean defender Federico Bikoro was shown a straight red card in the 55th for kicking Bayo while attempting a clearance. Guinea will next face seven-time champion Egypt or Congo which play their round-of-16 game later Sunday in San Pedro.

