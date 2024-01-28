Guinea advances to quarterfinals at Africa Cup with late goal to beat 10-man Equatorial Guinea

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Members of Guinea's te4am jubilate after Guinea's Mohamed Bayo scored the winning goal during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mohamed Bayo has scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over 10-man Equatorial Guinea. The game was heading for extra time when Ibrahim Diakité crossed for Boya to finally break the deadlock with a header inside the near post. Tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty for Equatorial Guinea in the 69th. Equatoguinean defender Federico Bikoro was shown a straight red card in the 55th for kicking Bayo while attempting a clearance. Guinea will next face seven-time champion Egypt or Congo which play their round-of-16 game later Sunday in San Pedro.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.