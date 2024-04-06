Guimaraes scores late as Newcastle beats Fulham in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes has scored an 81st-minute winner and Newcastle has made Fulham pay for missed opportunities in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage in the English Premier League. The Brazil midfielder struck home a powerful first-time shot after a cross from Harvey Barnes was cleared by Fulham only to the edge of the area. The goal came soon after Newcastle defender Fabian Schar had an effort disallowed after a VAR review for a foul by teammate Dan Burn in the buildup. Newcastle is in eighth place but only one point behind Manchester United in sixth in the race for European qualification. Fulham’s winless run is extended to three games.

