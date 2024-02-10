Guimaraes scores 2 for Newcastle in 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in Premier League

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes has scored two goals including a 66th-minute winner as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 to climb to seventh in the Premier League. The Brazil midfielder intercepted a pass out from the back and curled home a finish from the edge of the area for the clinching goal. Guimaraes put Newcastle in front by volleying in a deep cross from Kieran Trippier in the 10th minute but Anthony Elanga raced through the middle of the visitors’ defense to equalize in the 26th. Fabian Schar restored the lead in the 43rd to add to his double at Aston Villa last week. Forest drew level for a second time through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deflected strike.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.