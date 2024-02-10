Guimaraes scores 2 for Newcastle in 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham, Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bradley Collyer]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes has scored two goals including a 66th-minute winner as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 to climb to seventh in the Premier League. The Brazil midfielder intercepted a pass out from the back and curled home a finish from the edge of the area for the clinching goal. Guimaraes put Newcastle in front by volleying in a deep cross from Kieran Trippier in the 10th minute but Anthony Elanga raced through the middle of the visitors’ defense to equalize in the 26th. Fabian Schar restored the lead in the 43rd to add to his double at Aston Villa last week. Forest drew level for a second time through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deflected strike.

