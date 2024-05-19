Guimaraes caps Newcastle win at Brentford in Premier League with bucket-hat celebration

LONDON (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes scored to cap a 4-2 win for Newcastle at Brentford in the final day of the Premier League season and celebrated in a bucket hat. The Brazil midfielder has been linked with a move away from Newcastle in the offseason and hit the team’s fourth to halt a potential Brentford comeback. Guimaraes lapped up the moment in front of the away fans after his goal clinched seventh place for Newcastle. That will mean a return to Europe in the Europa Conference League provided Manchester City beats Manchester United in the FA Cup final next weekend. Man United finished the league in eighth place behind Newcastle on goal difference. Brentford finished 16th.

