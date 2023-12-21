Guillermo Diaz Graham scores 13 points to lead Pitt over Purdue Fort Wayne 62-48

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 13 points to lead three in double-figure scoring and Pittsburgh cruised past Purdue Fort Wayne 62-48. Diaz Graham shot 5 of 8 from the floor, 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Carlton Carrington and Zack Austin added 12 points apiece for Pitt (9-3). Blake Hinson, who averages 21.7 points per game, was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Rasheed Bello scored 11 points and Jalen Jackson had 10 for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-2), which ended a six-game win streak.

