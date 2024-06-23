Guido Migliozzi wins KLM Open in 3-man playoff

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Guido Migliozzi made three birdies on the 18th hole at the KLM Open. The last one made him a winner in a three-man playoff for his first European tour victory in nearly two years. Migliozzi made a 7-foot birdie putt in regulation for a 70. That got him into the playoff with Joe Dean of England and Marcus Kinhult of Sweden. All three players birdied the 18th in the playoff. Migliozzi was the only one to birdie the 18th on the second playoff hole to win. Migliozzi and Dean earned the two spots available in the British Open.

