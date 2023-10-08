Guggenheim’s 4 rushing TDs ties school record as Nicholls pummels Houston Christian

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Collin Guggenheim tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns, Jaylon Spears ran for 113 yards and Nicholls overwhelmed Houston Christian 38-7. Guggenheim ran it in from the 5, 4, 2 and 1 while Spears played the long game averaging 14.1 yards per dash with his longest a 58-yard jaunt. Spears had eight carries. Guggenheim scored three of his four touchdowns in the third to clinch the win for Nicholls. Colby Suits threw for 170 yards and three interceptions for the Huskies.

