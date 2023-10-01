Guggenheim, Sharkey propel Nicholls to 31-10 victory over McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Running back Collin Guggenheim threw a touchdown pass, Quinton Sharkey returned an interception for a score and Nicholls led start-to-finish in a 31-10 victory over McNeese in a Southland Conference opener for both teams. Guggenheim had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Neno Lemay on second-and-goal to give the Colonels (1-3) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Pat McQuaide threw a 25-yard scoring strike to David Robinson Jr. early in the second quarter for a 14-0 advantage. Nate Glantz answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jon McCall to pull the Cowboys (0-5) within seven. But Gavin Lasseigne kicked a 25-yard field goal, Sharkey followed with his pick-6 two plays later and Nicholls took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

