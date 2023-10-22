Guggenheim runs for 2 TDs as Nicholls beats Texas A&M-Commerce 27-7

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Collin Guggenheim had 16 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylon Spears added a 17-yard rushing touchdown and Nicholls scored the final 27 points to beat Texas A&M-Commerce 27-7. Pat McQuaide was 16-of-26 passing for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interceptions for Nicholls. Josh Magana threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Keith Miller III to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive but the Commerce offense stalled from there. McQuaide threw 35-yard scoring strike to make it 7-all going into the second quarter before Guggenheim and Spears added touchdown runs of 14 and 17 yards, respective to give Nicholls a 21-7 lead at intermission. Magana was 17-of-20 passing for 120 yards in the first half but did not play in the second half.

