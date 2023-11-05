Guggenheim runs for 153 yards and 4 TDs to help Nicholls beat FCS No. 4 Incarnate Word 45-32

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Collin Guggenheim ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns, Jaylon Spears added 160 yards rushing and Nicholls beat Incarnate Word 45-32 to take sole possession of first place in the Southland Conference. Guggenheim scored on runs of 5 and 6 yards less than 5 minutes apart in the second quarter to give Nicholls the lead for good at 24-10 with 25 seconds left in the first half. Devonte’ Mathews returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown and Guggenheim added a 43-yard TD run midway through the third quarter to make it 38-13. Zach Calzada completed 28 of 48 passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for Incarnate Word. Brandon Porter had 11 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

