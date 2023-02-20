Gueye’s double-double helps Washington St. beat Oregon 68-65

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Powell scored 11 points and Washington State beat Oregon 68-65 for the Cougars’ third win in a row. Justin Powell hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-2 run before Keeshawn Barthelemy hit a pull-up 3 to cut Oregon’s deficit to 66-65 with 1:20 left. Powell went around a screen by Gueye on the left wing, patiently worked his way through the lane and finished high off the backboard on the other side of the rim to make it 68-65 with 23 seconds to go. Jermaine Couisnard missed an open look at a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Barthelemy scored 15 of his 17 in the final nine minutes for Oregon and Couisnard added 12 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.