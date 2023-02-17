Gueye, Rodman lead Washington State over Oregon State 80-62

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye scored 21 points, DJ Rodman added 18 and Washington State hit eight straight 3-pointers to start the game in an 80-62 victory over Oregon State. Gueye sank all nine of his shots and added four assists for the Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman made 7 of 12 shots and grabbed four rebounds. TJ Bamba had 14 points and Andrej Jakimovski scored 13 with eight rebounds. Rodman and Jakimovski both made four 3-pointers. Tyler Bilodeau came off the bench to score 18 points and grab five rebounds for the Beavers (10-17, 4-12). Reserve Michael Rataj pitched in with 11 points and six boards.

