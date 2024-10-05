Guest-to-Ruggieri connection lifts Bryant over Brown 42-35 in wild final quarter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jarrett Guest threw three of this four touchdown passes to Landon Ruggieri, the last of which gave Bryant the lead late in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs defeated Brown 42-35. The Bulldogs outlasted the Bears in a wild fourth quarter that featured 36 points, three lead changes, one tie and a dramatic pass from Guest to Ruggieri for the final score. Guest’s 30-yard connection to Ruggieri put the Bulldogs up 42-35 with 1:45 remaining. The Bears drove to the Bryant 25 on their final possession before Jake Willcox was sacked and fumbled on fourth down. Guest completed 26 of 39 passes for 337 yards, 10 of the completions going to Ruggieri who had 190 yards receiving.

