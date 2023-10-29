Guest throws 2 of his 3 TD passes to Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina beats Marshall 34-6

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jarrett Guest passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns, Jared Brown had five receptions for 117 yards and two TDs, and Coastal Carolina beat Marshall 34-6. The Coastal Carolina defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions. Kade Hensley kicked a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring and, after Guest threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brown, added a 33-yarder that made it 13-0 with 12:40 left in the first half. Rece Verhoff kicked field goals of 23 and 44 yards for Marshall.

