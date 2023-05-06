Guerrier takes 1-shot lead into final round of Italian Open

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Julien Guerrier will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Italian Open. Guerrier started the day two shots off the lead but carded eight birdies and three bogeys in a 5-under 66. That gave him a one-stroke advantage over French compatriot Romain Langasque and Poland’s Adrian Meronk. Langasque set a course record with a 9-under 62 at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.

