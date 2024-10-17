Guerrier shoots ‘PlayStation’ front nine in opening round of 10-under 62 at Andalucia Masters

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Julien Guerrier made nine birdies on his first 11 holes en route to an 10-under 62 opening round in the Andalucia Masters. Guerrier also birdied the 15th to take a one-shot lead over Englishman Dan Brown who made two eagles and five birdies. Guerrier says, “I had the feeling I played the PlayStation on the front nine, it was very nice.” Jon Rahm shot a 2-under par in a round that included five birdies and three bogeys. The 14th-ranked Rahm is the top-ranked player in the field this week. It’s the final tournament of the year on European soil for the European tour.

