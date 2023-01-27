Guerrier, Bittle help Oregon hold off Colorado 75-69

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points, Nate Bittle had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon beat Colorado 75-69. Colorado was within 63-62 with 4:59 left. But Guerrier’s 3 late in the shot clock gave the Ducks a four-point lead. Guerrier added a layup for Oregon to make it 68-62 and the Ducks held on. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for Oregon. Tristan da Silva scored 23 points and Nique Clifford 17 for Colorado.

