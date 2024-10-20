Guerrier beats Campillo on record-equaling 9th playoff hole of Andalucia Masters for his 1st win

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Julien Guerrier needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European tour win. Guerrier made an 8-foot par putt on the record-equaling ninth playoff hole to beat Spaniard Jorge Campillo after they finished tied at 21-under par. Guerrier had forced the playoff by making a 16-foot par putt on the 18th for a final round of 2-under 70. Campillo also shot 70 in a round that included three bogeys on his final seven holes.

