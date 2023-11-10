Guerendo’s 73-yard TD run helps No. 11 Louisville rally past Virginia 31-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Guerendo rushed for a 73-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 3:24 remaining and No. 11 Louisville rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia 31-24 on Thursday night. Overshadowing the tight outcome was a serious injury sustained by Virginia tailback Perris Jones late in the third quarter. Jones caught a 7-yard pass and fumbled after being hit on his helmet by Cardinals safety Cam’Ron Kelly and several other Cardinals. Malik Washington scooped up the ball near the right sideline and dashed downfield for the 42-yard go-ahead touchdown to make 21-14 after trailing 14-0 at halftime. When play resumed the Cardinals rallied to tie the game at 24 and go ahead on Guerendo’s latest big run.

