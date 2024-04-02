Guentzel and Kuznetsov have been a perfect fit for the Hurricanes as they eye a long playoff run

The Carolina Hurricanes are 10-2-1 since acquiring Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov at the trade deadline. The ex-Pittsburgh winger and ex-Washington center have fit in perfectly so far within a talented team that skates up tempo and can score but also plays with sound structure. But the real test will be the playoffs with a long run and a chance at the Stanley Cup on Carolina’s mind. After getting swept by eventual East champion Florida in the conference final, Guentzel and Kuznetsov may be the players the Hurricanes need to score that one extra goal when needed.

