Guardiola’s decision to stay in English soccer welcomed by rival managers in Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s decision to stay in English soccer has been welcomed by rival Premier League coaches even if it made their chances of winning trophies even harder. Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that is set to keep him at City beyond a decade. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says “it’s good news for City and it’s good news for the league.” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says Guardiola’s tactics have “revolutionized how a lot of teams play” in England. Howe says “it’s good for the English game that he is still here and he will continue to develop and evolve his style and people will continue to potentially follow that.”

