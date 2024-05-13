Guardiola warns Man City will lose the Premier League title if it fails to win at Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola ramped up the pressure on his players ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham on Tuesday. There are two games to go in the Premier League season and defending champion City needs to pick up maximum points to be certain of winning the title. Arsenal leads the standings by a point but has played a game more. The title race will go down to the last day of the season after Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move above City at the top of the standings. City will be in control of its own destiny move two points clear at the top if it wins at Tottenham on Tuesday.

