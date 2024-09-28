Guardiola wants close friend Arteta to explain himself after cryptic comments about Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The friendship between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could come under strain with the rivalry between their title-chasing Premier League clubs intensifying in recent days. Arteta seems certain the relationship won’t be damaged but Guardiola might have gotten irritated. Arsenal’s tactics and use of soccer’s so-called “dark arts” brought some criticism from a number of City players after the feisty 2-2 draw between the teams last weekend. Arteta responded rather cryptically by saying he has “all the information” about City owing to his time there as an assistant to Guardiola from 2016-19. Guardiola has called on Arteta to explain himself and “be more clear exactly what does he mean.”

