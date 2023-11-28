Guardiola walks off smiling as City stays perfect while PSG, AC Milan struggle in Champions League

ROME (AP) — Pep Guardiola walked off smiling following a comeback victory for Manchester City in the Champions League on a night of unconvincing performances from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as City beat Leipzig 3-2 to take first place in Group G and extend its perfect record to five wins in five matches. Kylian Mbappé’s penalty deep into stoppage time salvaged a point for PSG in a 1-1 draw with an injury-depleted but tenacious Newcastle team. Borussia Dortmund advanced with a 3-1 victory at Milan and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Lazio also advanced.

