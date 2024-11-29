Guardiola urges Man City hierarchy to give him time to fix faltering team as Nadal visits

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged the Abu Dhabi hierarchy to give him the chance to revive his faltering team amid its staggering run of poor results. He says he will not “run away” from the challenge. City lost five games in a row before squandering a three-goal lead from the 75th minute to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday. The longest winless streak in Guardiola’s coaching career could be extended on Sunday when City plays away to Liverpool. Guardiola says, “I want the opportunity to try. I don’t want to run away. I want to be there. I want to rebuild the team.”

