Guardiola urges Haaland to ‘relax’ after concerns about Man City striker’s body language

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on Erling Haaland to “relax” and stay positive after being concerned by the prolific striker’s on-field demeanor before he scored the first goals of his comeback from injury. Guardiola was critical of his players’ body language during the 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. Haaland score twice in the second half after a frustrating first 45 minutes for the Norwegian. Guardiola says Haaland “has to be positive” and that he isn’t just defined by scoring goals. Haaland and City play FC Copenhagen in the Champions League’s round of 16 on Tuesday.

