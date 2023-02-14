Guardiola unsure on Haaland’s fitness, says sorry to Gerrard

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland talks with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Erling Haaland will be available for the huge Premier League game against Arsenal. The striker was substituted at halftime in City’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday with what Guardiola at the time described as a “knock.” Haaland took part in a recovery session on Monday but Guardiola could not say if the league’s top scorer would be healthy enough to play at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in a match between the top two. Guardiola says “right now, I don’t know.” The teams are separated by three points.

