Guardiola unsure on Haaland’s fitness, says sorry to Gerrard

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Erling Haaland will be available for the huge Premier League game against Arsenal. The striker was substituted at halftime in City’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday with what Guardiola at the time described as a “knock.” Haaland took part in a recovery session on Monday but Guardiola could not say if the league’s top scorer would be healthy enough to play at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in a match between the top two. Guardiola says “right now, I don’t know.” The teams are separated by three points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.