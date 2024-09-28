Guardiola tiring of a very tough question: How to replace the irreplaceable Rodri?

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola began his quest to find the solution to the season-long absence of influential central midfielder Rodri in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the English Premier League. It was the first league game since Rodri was ruled out until next season because of ACL damage. Guardiola fielded Rico Lewis, who is a full back playing out of position, and Mateo Kovacic in central midfield at St. James’ Park on Saturday. Bernardo Silva came off the wing to help out in the middle late in the game. Guardiola says all three performed well.

