Guardiola says Walker cannot play in City’s current system

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Kyle Walker gestures during the warm up before the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker is set to have only limited game time at Manchester City for the rest of the season because manager Pep Guardiola said the England right back is ill-equipped to play in the team’s new system. Guardiola has been playing a three-man defense with one of the full backs in a central-midfield role alongside Rodri. That has been John Stones in recent weeks because Walker isn’t as technically strong on the ball. It means the 32-year-old Walker has mostly been a substitute despite being a key member of City’s success in recent years. Guardiola said of Walker playing as an inverted full back: “He cannot do it.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.