Guardiola says players have the power after talk of strike action over congested schedule

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has told elite soccer players they are the only ones who can force change in a growing dispute over the number of games they are being asked to play. Manchester City midfielder Rodri says players are close to going on strike because of an increasingly congested schedule that will be added to next year by an expanded Club World Cup in the United States. Guardiola says the game’s stars may have to “take a voice and do something” if they want to make a stand.

