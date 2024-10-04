Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has offered to pay the cost of a banner from fans appealing for him to stay at Manchester City. Supporters plan to unfurl a giant flag at Saturday’s home game against Fulham urging the City manager to sign an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the season. Fans reportedly raised 1,000 pounds ($1300) to create the banner. Guardiola has not indicated if he will sign a new deal but has reiterated his love for the club. He has been at City since 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.