Guardiola reveals most ‘angry’ moment as Walker joins Man City injury list following England duty

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker has joined Manchester City’s injury list after coming back from England duty with a knee problem. This is nothing new for manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola says he never felt as angry as near the end of last season when Walker and fellow City and England defender John Stones returned from the international break with injuries sustained in friendlies. It forced them out of key games for City in the Premier League title run-in and a quarterfinal meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League. City was ousted by Madrid on penalties after back-to-back draws. Kevin De Bruyne remains out for City too because he still doesn’t feel comfortable after a groin injury last month.

