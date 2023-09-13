Guardiola returns to Man City after recovering from back operation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from his recent back operation. Guardiola is resuming his duties after three weeks away. Assistant coachJuanma Lillo has been in charge since the 52-year-old Guardiola traveled to Spain for the procedure. City beat Sheffield United and Fulham in Guardiola’s absence to maintain the 100% start to its Premier League title defense. City returns to Premier League action Saturday at West Ham.

