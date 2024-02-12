Guardiola proud of Man City’s new status in European soccer as Copenhagen awaits in Champions League

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Pep Guardiola believes the best legacy he will leave at Manchester City is convincing the club it can be the best in Europe. City won the Champions League for the first time last season at the end of Guardiola’s seventh year in charge. Before that City lost in the 2021 final, tripped up in the semifinals in 2022 and lost in the quarterfinals for three straight years from 2018. City has been the dominant force in English soccer for the past decade and is now among Europe’s most-feared teams. Guardiola says “I had the feeling when I arrived eight years ago that this competition was too much for us.” City plays FC Copenhagen in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

