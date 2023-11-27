Guardiola praises the late Terry Venables’ ‘incredible’ impact on Barcelona and Spanish soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has been in reminiscent mood as he looked back with fondness at Terry Venables’ time at Barcelona in the wake of the English coach’s death at the age of 80. There’s a photograph doing the rounds of Guardiola as a wide-eyed 15-year-old ball boy looking up to Venables after the coach had been hoisted onto the shoulders of two Barcelona players at the Camp Nou. Venables had just guided Barcelona to the European Cup final in 1986 and it added to his popularity after leading the Catalan team to its first Spanish league title in 11 years the previous season. Guardiola says Venables’ impact on Barcelona and Spanish soccer was “incredible.”

