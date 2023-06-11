Guardiola looks to build on Man City success in Champions League after finally conquering Europe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Almost immediately after leading Manchester City to its first Champions League title Pep Guardiola spoke of the need to build on that success. Real Madrid’s record haul of 14 European Cups is safe for some time yet but there is every reason to believe City will go on to win the competition again and again. This was its second final in three seasons. The 1-0 win against Inter Milan in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium had been coming. The wealth of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family and Guardiola’s drive for perfection means City has the potential to become even stronger.

