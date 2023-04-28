Guardiola keeps focus on Premier League as Real Madrid looms

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ignoring the widely held narrative that his team has pretty much wrapped up another Premier League title and can now start focusing on winning the Champions League for the first time. Guardiola says one of his biggest challenges is to keep his players in the present following City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Guardiola says the reality is “we are behind.” City is in second place and two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand. The defending champions are in charge of the title race after outplaying the long-time leaders at Etihad Stadium.

