Guardiola intends to stay at Man City even if club relegated from Premier League

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his intention to stay at Manchester City even if the club is punished with relegation for breaching financial rules. Guardiola has just signed a two-year contract extension tying him to City until 2027. City faces more than 100 charges ranging over a nine-year period when the club was trying to establish itself as the biggest force in English soccer. Sanctions could be as extreme as expulsion from the league and a verdict could come early next year. City denies the charges and Guardiola says he looks forward to rebuilding the team if it was to drop down the leagues.

